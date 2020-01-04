Femi Fani-Kayode, FFK, a former minister of aviation, in his reaction to the decision of the Kwara State governor to delete a house belonging to the Saraki family, has said he would never remain in a political party that ‘maliciously’ pulled down his father house.

There are clear indications that the comment is referring to Gbemisola Saraki, a member of the All Progressives Congress(APC), who party had demolished ‘Ile Arugbo‘ built by Gbemisola’s late father, Olusola Saraki.

The statement comes barely a day after Gbemi Saraki condemned the demolition of the property built by her father, by the Kwara state government saying it is a disrespect to her — being a member of the party which is the ruling party in the state.

Fani-Kayode while speaking via his Twitter handle on Saturday, described the late Saraki as a “profoundly good man who helped and transformed the lives of many. ”

He tweeted:

There is nothing in this world that will make me remain in a political party that maliciously demolished my fathers house for no just cause. Dr. Olusola Saraki was a profoundly good man who helped and transformed the lives of many. He was a great man: he did not deserve this.

The post FFK Reacts To Kwara State Decision To Demolish Saraki House appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...