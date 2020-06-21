FFK And Stella Oduah Are Looking For This Boy With A Sonorous Voice

Former Minister of Aviation, Sen Stella Oduah has launch hunt for a talented yet to be identifed young boy with a sonorous voice.

Sen Oduah was impressed with the young after a video of him signing one of the Roman Catholic hymns in Igbo language went viral on social media.

Sen Oduah took to her facebook to declare her interest to offer the young boy scholarship and Music training in her Music School.

“This amazing sonorous angel MUST be encouraged so I ask anyone that knows his whereabouts to help me locate him. A scholarship and also classes at our Music School awaits him already” she wrote.

On his own part, Femi Fani Kayode expressed hos interest to train the young boy upto University level and immediate cash gift of N250,000 if only he could locate the boy.

“Once I can confirm his identity and reach his family I will send 250,000 to him and pay for his school fees right up until university level. I urge others to help him too. This talented, gifted and blessed child should NOT be hawking and selling things in the streets” he tweeted

“I wish I knew what state he comes from and who his Governor is. Such talent must not be wasted. For the first time in days I have something to smile and be happy about. Despite his circumstances this boy is still praising God in such a beautiful way” he added

Watch the boy’s video as obtained by News9naija below and help locate him if you know about his whereabouts.

Source:- News9ja

