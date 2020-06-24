FFK: Aisha Buhari Is The Only Light In Aso Rock; Buhari Under A Spell

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the Presidential Villa is shrouded in darkness and President Muhammadu Buhari placed under a spell.

He said this in a tweet on Wednesday.

The former minister of aviation said Aisha Buhari, the First Lady, is the only ray of light in the Villa.

There is only one ray of light in the Villa & that ray of light is @aishambuhari. Outside of that the place is shrouded in darkness. To those that have highjacked & caged the President & put him under their spell I say this: ur power is broken & ur end will be sudden & calamitous.

