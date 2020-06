FHC sitting in Port Harcourt has restrained Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the PDP guber primary. The suit was instituted by an aspirant Omoregir Ogbeide-Ihiama asking the court to stop the governor who just decamped to the party from participating in the primaries.

Fear who no fear Nigerian politicians and judiciary

Details later.

