Fed Govt’s cleansing rite in NNDC

The Niger Delta has suffered untold neglect over the years. Distractions, such as corruption and incompetence, have made the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) unable to fulfil its mandate almost two decades after its establishment. Now, the Muhammadu Buhari administration has set in motion the process of ensuring the NDDC can effectively address the long-standing yearning of the people, writes ROSEMARY NWISI

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari watched the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over the years. He thought without looking at its financial past the agency could be turned around for the good of the people. But, in his second term, it occurred to the president that for the NDDC to achieve its mandate, it was important to do a forensic audit of its financial records. Enter an Interim Management Committee headed by Joi Nunieh. The committee’s task is not ambiguous: root out every vice that has negated an effective implementation of its mandate.

The agency was established by an Act of the National Assembly in 2001 to facilitate the rapid, even and sustainable development of the Niger Delta, into a socially stable, economically prosperous, politically peaceful and ecologically regenerative region.

It is almost 20 years after but the commission has not been able to fulfil its mandate. It has also been linked to corruption and poorly executed projects.

“We want to assure everyone in Nigeria and indeed the Niger Delta that their commonwealth will be accounted for,” said Nunieh. “We will make sure that the audit is carried out properly… The President is very particular about the Niger Delta, so it is important we have to drive the change effectively… He is spearheading the reform in the Commission with a firm order that the Commission must be strong again and fit for the purpose for which it was established,” she added.

Mrs Nunieh resumed two months ago at the agency. She has made many administrative changes and stopped the payment of N1 billion a month for a ‘crooked’ consultancy.

The NDDC has inaugurated a 50-member Contracts’ Verification Committee to confirm and document projects and contracts in the nine Niger Delta states, as part of the process to redirect the Commission’s activities. Dr. Nunieh said the contracts’ verification team was a prelude to the forensic audit of the commission.

Mrs. Nunieh added that the verification was necessary because there were so many fake Interim Payment Certificates, IPCs, being claimed by NDDC contractors. “Members of the committee will go round all the NDDC mandate states to verify these projects and contracts,” she said.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer noted that the committee’s assignment, which would last for two weeks, was the first stage in the redirection exercise at the interventionist agency.

She said: “After the initial documentation and verification, we will go out to all the states to identify and inspect the projects. We will work with professional groups, such as architects, engineers and quantity surveyors to ensure that the projects were done to acceptable standards for the benefit our communities.

“We have selected credible people from the Commission to carry out this important assignment and we expect them to be steadfast and resist all manners of external influences from those who may be claiming to have connections in high places.”

Nunieh added that the NDDC had records of all the contracts that had been awarded by the Commission and as such, anyone coming with a fake IPC would be arrested by the security agencies.

She advised Nigerians not to buy IPCs and contracts purported to emanate from NDDC, noting: “We are aware that some people are still signing and awarding contracts from hotel rooms. Unfortunately for them, we have a comprehensive list of all our contracts. If you come with fake IPC, you will be promptly arrested.”

She observed that some non-governmental organisations (NGOs), which were not supposed to be profit making, became contractors, contrary to the law regulating their activities.

She said: “We will invite the NGOs to come for verification so that they can explain why they were involved in profit making contracts. When you claim that NDDC owes you, you will also know that he who goes to equity must come with clean hands.”

Nunieh thanked the governors of the NDDC mandate states that had set up committees to investigate the jobs done by the commission’s contractors in the various states, following the list of contracts given to them. She urged them to help to fish out dubious contractors claiming to have executed jobs that exist only on paper.

She assured all contractors that did their jobs according to specifications that they would be paid after the verification exercise, adding: “We have started paying consultants and suppliers that have indeed done their jobs well. They will be paid without having to bribe anyone. You don’t need to pay gratification to get your bills paid in the new NDDC.”

Dr Cairo Ojougboh, who is the Chairman of the Verification Committee and the Executive Director Projects, assured that they would approach the assignment with diligence and thoroughness.

He said: “You have made it clear that the revalidation exercise is free. No contractor shall be asked to pay money and nobody should make any demands from the contractors.

“The Commission will do its best to ensure that you are not intimidated or harassed. So, you should not succumb to any pressure.”

The committee has the NDDC Director of Project Monitoring and Supervision, Dr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, as Deputy Chairman and the Director, Community and Rural Development, Mrs. Iyingi Numbere, as Secretary.

No sacred cow

The Niger Delta Civil Society Coalition (NDCSC) warned that there should be no sacred cows in the forensic audit.

NDCSC, through its Chair, Anyakwee Nsirimovu, said: “There may be a subtle attempt by irredeemable and highly-placed expert agents in fighting back existential corruption to derail President Buhari’s thinking that culminated in the order for a forensic audit of the management scorpions of NDDC.

“The President should continue to insist on copious and comprehensive forensic audit that is independently manned, in order to get the critical stakeholders to provide effective information about their actions and decisions.

“It will be self-defeating for President Buhari to allow a ‘house-keeping’ that will not allow an efficient answerability at the end of the exercise, which will be against the President’s global stand on integrity and anti-corruption.

“Poor management and leadership at the NDDC continue to claim thousands of lives, especially children and youths, who are turned ‘orphans’ in the land of immense riches. Rather than lead and develop the people of the region in a sustainable manner, their greed and corruption use the wealth to create extreme poverty, and development to underdevelope the people instead.”

The group also stated that all NDDC’s key players, including political stakeholders, who were described as illicit cow-milkers, must respond to questions regarding their various roles in running the affairs of the commission.

It said: “The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs is the least qualified entity to supervise a forensic audit of NDDC. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is most recommended to lead.

“All infractions by public officials bordering on abuse of positions of trust, no matter who is involved, be dealt with on equal terms, in accordance with the rule of law.

“What President Buhari is seeking by calling for forensic audit of NDDC is in keeping with the growing awareness globally that participatory democracy requires government and public officials that are not only accountable to their citizens, but also subject to restraint and oversight by other public agencies.

“It is increasingly becoming very clear that without a working systems that can provide credible restraints on the powers that the management of NDDC wield, the essence of the Federal Government’s interventionist agency will remain shallow, corrupt, vulnerable to plebiscitarian styles of rule and incapable of guaranteeing basic civil liberties and effective political goods anticipated by the framers of the agency and the people of the region.”

Wike’s endorsement of forensic audit

Rivers State Governor Nyeson Wike last year endorsed the Interim Management Committee inaugurated 5 by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Wike, while receiving members of NDDC’s new management, led by the Acting Managing Director, Dr. Nunieh, said: “As a true Rivers person, I cannot do anything that is against the interest of Rivers State. Political affiliations come secondary. What matters to me is the development of Rivers State.

“The Members of the Interim Management Committee are all from the Niger Delta region. So, why can’t we support them?

“The governors of the Niger Delta States met with President Muhammadu Buhari. We told him that there must be a surgical operation in NDDC. So, we support the forensic audit as ordered by the President.”

Rivers governor also stated that the fight over political appointments by Niger Delta people was unnecessary, noting that what the people needed was development.

He said: “I feel ashamed that our people cannot come together and agree on development strategies.

“The appointment of the Interim Management Committee is purely an executive function. There is no reason for our people to be fighting over it. I will protect anything that has to do with Rivers State. I will not support anybody asking that the Interim Management Committee be removed.

“If you have the capacity and the political will, you can right the wrongs in the NDDC. I urge you to use this opportunity given to you to put NDDC on the right track.”

Wike also stated that the founding fathers of NDDC had lofty goals for the development of the Niger Delta, but regretted that the commission was yet to achieve the set objectives.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...