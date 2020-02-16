Fed Govt’s altruistic ‘special constables’

Barometer

MANY Nigerians see the federal government as meddlesome. The government’s reaction to the Southwest’s formation of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), codenamed Operation Amotekun, has been viewed in many quarters as disruptive and even outrightly subversive.

And so when the federal government began underscoring its resolve to inaugurate its community policing scheme through what it described as special constables, critics saw the plan as designed to defang Amotekun. Alas, everyone appeared to be mistaken.

Though the federal government has begun planning its screening modalities for the special constables, some 40,000-strong, few knew that it would not be job for the boys.

The constables would not be paid, said some police spokespersons. Hear one of them: “And please, people should be told this truth and sound it clear to them; it is not a remuneration-based job. It is voluntary.

It is just going to be like the special marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps. It is for those who are gainfully employed or self-employed.

There is no salary for anybody in the community policing scheme. People are misconstruing it to mean another job opportunity and I have received so many calls over this.

It is not a paid job. Again, it is a voluntary job. And there is nothing like recruitment of constables. Also those to be engaged must be between the age of 21 and below 50.”

Another police spokesperson also said: “It is community policing; no money is attached to it. No special qualifications are needed.

The volunteers do not need to be graduates or have school certificates. It is a form of community policing constabulary. No money is attached.

In fact, people to be recruited must be gainfully employed somewhere. It is a volunteer service. That is why we warned the public to be careful of fraudsters who may ask them to obtain forms to be part of it.

It is the community that will screen the volunteers to testify to their character.”

Well, Amotekun guards will be paid the national minimum wage. The federal authorities, who are themselves masters of illusion, want constables who will be like extra eyes for the security agencies, and they will neither be armed nor paid.

And who will underwrite their movements around afflicted communities? Who knows, maybe the age of chivalry has not ended after all.

