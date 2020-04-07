Fed Govt to hire 774,000 Nigerians

Our Reporter

No fewer than 774,000 Nigerians are to be engaged by the Federal Government as Special Public Works Programme officials as part of its measure to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic .

Under the programme, each of the 774 Local Government Areas in the country is expected to provide 1,000 persons

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed disclosed this at a press conference on fiscal stimulus measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and oil prices fiscal shock in Abuja on Monday.

According to her, N60 billion has already been earmarked from the COVID-19 crisis intervention fund as allowances and operational cost for the initiative.

She said that President Muhammadu Buhari had previously approved a pilot special public works programme in eight states to be implemented by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

She added that the President had now approved that this programme be extended to all 36 States and the FCT from October to December 2020.

The selected time-frame, according to her, is to ensure that it was implemented after the planting season.

Her words: ”The Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning is also evaluating how best to extend the Special Public Works Programme, to provide modest stipends for itinerant workers to undertake Roads Rehabilitation and Social Housing Construction. The programme will also cover Urban and Rural Sanitation, Health Extension and other critical services.

“This intervention will be undertaken in conjunction with the key federal ministries responsible for agriculture, environment, Health and Infrastructure, as well as the states, to financially empower individuals who lose their jobs due to the economic crisis.

“Mr. President has approved the establishment of a-N500 billion COVID-19 Crisis Intervention Fund. The establishment of the Fund will involve drawing much-needed cash resources from various Special Funds and Accounts, in consultation with and with the approval of the National Assembly.”

