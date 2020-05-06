Fed Govt mobilises Emirs in battle to contain virus spread

Moses Emorinken, Abuja

AS part of collaborative efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, especially in the Northern region, the Federal Government has enjoined traditional leaders to step up efforts to stem the increasing rate of community transmission.

It said that out of over 2,500 COVID-19 cases recorded across the country (as of Sunday), 1,154 were in Northern Nigeria.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this known at the Northern Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Health Care Delivery (NTLC) Emergency Meeting on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Ehanire said: “It has become imperative that as our respected traditional leaders safeguard our communities by mobilizing, sensitizing reporting and monitoring activities within your domains to ensure preventive measures are being adhered.

“I am aware that immediately there was evidence that the outbreak had started spreading to communities, the NTLC members swung into action and increased their communication to their subjects on how to protect themselves.

“Over 2,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded across the country(as of Sunday), out of which 1,154 cases are in Northern Nigeria. We are therefore counting on your continued support during this outbreak just as you partnered us to stop polio transmission.

“A troubling aspect of the COVID-19 outbreak is the stigmatization and discrimination of victims. This is an unfortunate development. I hope that your leadership will also come to bear in reversing this ugly trend.

“I want to particularly commend His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, for chairing this emergency meeting of the NTLC.”

Emir of Argungu, Samaila Mera and Emir of Tsonga, Mai Kaltungo, however expressed concern over the ‘repatriation’ of Almajiris by some governors to their states of origin.

The Emirs urged the Federal Government to instruct states to stop the action and make sure that even if Almajiris are to be ‘repatriated’, they should first be tested in their states of abode.

In response, Ehanire said, “This started several days ago, but with the broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari putting an end to interstate travel, I expect that the repatriation practice should ends.”

