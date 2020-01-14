Fed Govt mobilises against ‘importation’ of disease from China

From Moses Emorinken, Abuja

The Federal Government has been alerted to forestall any likely outbreak of the reported novel coronavirus from China.

Reports from the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicate that the risk of the disease spreading to countries outside China is low.

But, the Federal Ministry of Health is leaving no stone unturned as it has placed its Port Health Services on the alert at the points of entry.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people and others circulating among animals, including camels, cats, dogs and bats.

Common signs of coronavirus infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, kidney failure and death.

A statement on Monday by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said: “The NCDC is aware of the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China.

“We have received guidance from the World Health Organisation, noting that the risk of spread to countries outside of the region is low. The Federal Ministry of Health’s (FMoH) Port Health Services is on alert at points of entry.

“Common signs of coronavirus infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, kidney failure and death.”

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), as of January 11, Chinese health authorities have preliminarily identified more than 40 human infections with a novel coronavirus in an outbreak of pneumonia under investigation in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China.

The preliminary identification of the novel coronavirus was announced by WHO external icon on January 9.

Infection of humans with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) results in substantial morbidity and mortality, with death resulting primarily from respiratory failure. While the lungs are the major site of infection, the brain is also infected in some patients.

China seems to be the business “Mecca” for most Nigerians, as tens of thousands travel in and out of the country yearly, especially for business purposes; others for pleasure and other personal reasons.

This increases the risk on importing the disease into the country.

The NCDC, therefore, advised travelers from Wuhan, China to Nigeria to report to a medical facility and NCDC if they feel ill.

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832



