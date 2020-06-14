Fear Grip Bundesliga As Nigerian Star Collapses, Rushed To Hospital

There was a massive incident inside Opel Arena as Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi collapsed after he suffered from a heavy collision with an opponent during Mainz 0-1 defeat against Augsburg in a Bundesliga encounter.

The 22-year-old, who is currently on loan from Liverpool was handed his fourth start of the season as the club were hoping to follow up their 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.

But it was the visitors that took the lead inside the first minute of the match through Florian Niederlechner, The home side tried to get back into the game but it went from bad to worse as Awoniyi clashed with an opponent and was immediately stretchered off and taken to the hospital.

The Nigerian was replaced by Karim Onisiwo but Mainz failed to get the equalizer as the match ended 1-0 in favor of Augsburg. The club wished Awoniyi quick recovery and his agent, Seyi Olofinjana shared via social media: He’s (Awoniyi) in the hospital but recovered and steady.

Awoniyi is currently on the books of Liverpool and has spent time on loan at FSV Frankfurt in Germany, NEC in the Netherlands, Royal Excel Mouscron and Gent in Belgium before joining Mainz.

