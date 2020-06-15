FCT Will Decide Naira Marley’s Penalty – PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has expressed displeasure over Saturday eventheld in Abuja despite the ban on large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The PUNCH reports that hip-hop artiste, Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley, held a concert at the Jabi Lake Mall on Saturday in contravention of the PTF directive geared towards curbing the spread of the virus.

The event, which had a lot of people in attendance, has come under intense criticisms lately.

PTF National Coordinator, Sani Aliyu, noted during a briefing on Monday that the PTF supports any sanctionagainst the musician.

Aliyu, however, stated that the Federal Capital Territory Administration will take the decision on whether to penalise the artiste or not.

He said, “With regards to the fate of Naira Marley, I believe the FCT authorities have already taken action – with regards to the chief organisers.

“But the decision on whether or not he will face penalties etc is actually a decision of the FCT authorities. The PTF will always support any measures taken against people who continue to violate the guidelines we have put in place, particularly if they are putting public health at risk.”

Also, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the Centre has no plan to trace the attendees of the event.

Ihekweazu said, “On the plan whether we are going to track the people that came for the Naira Marley concert, no; we are a lot more important work to do than to do that but if we have a positive from that community, we have a problem. We do have a problem if we have someone that went to that gathering and turn positive. We hope that doesn’t happen.”

