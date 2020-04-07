FCT Discharges 7 Coronavirus Patients

Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello has announced the discharge of seven people who had been on treatment for Covid-19 at the Isolation Centre in Abuja.

This was as he expressed optimism that the 39 who are still on admission would soon be discharged, commending the health personnel for their dedication to duty in spite of the pandemic.

The minister disclosed this Tuesday in Abuja in a statement personally signed by him.

Bello said; “Let me begin by appreciating the high level of compliance so far exhibited by residents of the FCT with regards to the 14-day restriction of movement as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, with a view to curbing the Coronavirus pandemic.

This restriction, was necessitated by the need to contain the spread of the virus within our community in order to safeguard lives.

“The level of compliance from residents, is proof that we all understand the magnitude of the challenge before us and we are ready to come together to fight this enemy, so we can return to our normal way of life as quickly as possible.

“Since the outbreak of the first Covid-19 case in the FCT, I have been kept abreast daily on the condition of the patients. I am delighted to announce that the first set of patients, totaling 7, are ready to be discharged, after their final tests results returned negative.

“Also, our dedicated and exceptional medical staff are doing their best to ensure the recovery and discharge of the remaining 39 patients. We cannot thank them enough for their efforts and we will always continue to encourage and support them.

“Let me also remind our residents that the FCTA is fully committed to fighting this Pandemic. We are not sparing any resources at our disposal in ensuring effective containment of the virus, and also in protecting the welfare of our people. And as long as we remain united in this fight, we will surely emerge victorious.

“May I inform the residence of FCT that as part of measures put in place in addressing this pandemic, an emergency call center is fully operational 24/7 on the following numbers:

08099936312, 08099936313 and 112. Also, to support the effort of the NCDC, a collection center has been established and can be reached on the following numbers: 09062433363, 09062433565.

“Finally, I would like to enjoin every one of us to continue to diligently abide by the COVID-19 preventive guidelines. May I also make reiterate that any breach of this guidelines by any person(s), will be considered a danger to Public Health interest and will be dealt with as such, under the provision of the law.

Fighting Covid-19 Together is our Collective Goal and Responsibility”, the minister declared.

Source:- Vanguardngr

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

