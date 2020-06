70 NEW CASES, 30 NEWLY DISCHARGED IN THE FCT

Summary of #COVID19FCT as at June 6th, 2020

Total number of confirmed cases: 862

Total number of active cases: 595

Total discharged: 245

Deaths recorded: 22

Residents are urged to take preventive measures seriously. #StaySafe

