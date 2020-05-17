FCT Discharges 23 More COVID-19 Patients

FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello

I am happy to announce the successful treatment and discharge of eleven (11) #COVID19 patients from the Isolation and Treatment Centre in Abuja. The total number of discharged in the FCT is now 89.

I urge everyone to follow the laid down guidelines in order to stay safe.

Additional 12 #COVID19 patients were also discharged from the Isolation and Treatment Centre in the FCT, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 101.

We are working to hard to ensure we flatten the curve.

