FCMB founder holds special prayers

Founder of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and head of Christians in Ijebuland, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, gathered his family, friends and the entire Ijebuland for a special new year thanksgiving service at his country home, Tunwase Court in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The inter-denominational event, a yearly congregational point, also boosted the economy of the town for two days as visitors arrived for the event a day or two before the D-day in order to be part of it and prayer sessions that started at 7.30AM.

In his usual inspiring speech, the organiser of the thanksgiving and prayer event, Otunba Balogun, said his praises were not enough for what God had done for him and promised that he would continue to touch lives and do his best to serve God in all ramifications.

He thanked the clerics, royal fathers and people of Ijebuland for rallying round to celebrate with his family, praying that God would continue to strengthen and promote unity among them to keep on living as a family.

Acknowledging the fact that the event in the last one decade had continued to witness increased number of participants, the FCMB founder revealed that for the 2020 edition of the programme, there were visitors from Ibadan, Lagos, Ondo and America and expressed the hope that next year’s event, with the support of the Ijebus, will be more memorable.

He also expressed gratitude to a former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who has been a regular face at the event, as well as Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Dr. Sunny Kuku, royalties and clergymen across different denominations.

While admonishing the congregation at the New Year thanksgiving service, the Methodist Bishop, Diocese of Ijebu, Rt. Reverend Isaac Bola Osunjuyigbe, called on all to join in the repositioning of Nigeria. Reverend Osunjuyigbe said: “there is need for those in positions in Nigeria to start making statements that will make the country better. There is no one God cannot use to make a nation greater. In the Bible, He used many people we least expected to do great things. Today, I tell you God can still use us all in one way or the other to make Nigeria great again.

“In every position you find yourself, do something meaningful to make people feel your impact. We also have to pray for and support those in position for them to be role models and leave a lasting legacy likened to some of our nationalists that contributed immensely to Nigeria’s growth.”

Evangelist Funmi Aragbaye, the leader of Nigerian gospel musicians, gave an enthralling and spirit-moving as it attracted all and sundry to the floor to offer a dance offering to God for making them see another wonderful year.

