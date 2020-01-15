Fayemi: Ekiti will become largest rice market

From Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has said the state will soon become the largest rice market in the Southwest and one of the food baskets of the nation.

Fayemi reiterated his commitment to providing the needed mechanism that would quicken the start of rice mills in the state. He promised to restore the glory of Ekiti as a rice-producing state.

The governor spoke when he received feedback from the Managing Director of Popular Rice Mill (a subsidiary of Stallion Group), Amit Rai, on the assessment of the land allotted to the company for a rice mill.

Fayemi said the terms of security of tenure, incentives for investors, investment promotion framework, and the sanctity of contract were part of the things that would facilitate the company’s decision in setting up the mill.

The governor hoped that the mill would provide employment for the people, lift them out of misery, poverty and give them a sense of self-worth, with the hope that it would be opened before the end of the year.

He said: “I don’t want us to be accused of not making full disclosure. I am sure you would have been reading in the media that we are also attracting other mills. It doesn’t really threaten your own efforts because we know you have unique skills that you are bringing to the table.

“We must also assure our local players that they have a place in the sector. Your initiative is not at risk; we believe that all of these initiatives we are bringing together are for our people.

“With more jobs at hand for our people, it will reduce misery and poverty in Ekiti in a much more sustainable manner. We want investment that will empower our people and make them have a sense of self-worth. I hope that before this year ends, we will come to the point of opening…”

Rai expressed satisfaction about the land allotted to the firm, saying the company already has fully-established integrated agricultural operations in rice mills which had encouraged paddy cultivation and promotion across the country.

He promised that when the mill fully begins operations, the company would train farmers in paddling cultivation and also provide high yielding seedlings that would lead to production of high quality paddy.

