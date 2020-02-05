Favour Umeike Celebrates Her Birthday Today With Sultry Photos

Nigeria’s fast rising beauty Queen and Winner of Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria, Her Majesty, Queen Favour Umeike has turned plus one today. The vibrant and elegant Beauty Queen released several stunning and adorable photos of herself in the early hours of today via her social media handles as she celebrates her birthday in style.

The delectable beauty queen stunned delightfully in her photos as she receives countless birthday wishes, prayers, gifts and several gestures from her organization, brands, friends, family members, fans and followers across Nigeria and the globe.

Speaking to StatePress this morning, Queen Umeike expressed gratitude to everyone who made time out of their busy schedule to celebrate with her either through gifts, encouragement messages, prayers and wishes. She told our reporters that her life will remain an exemplary to younger generations as she will not despair in setting iconic examples to guide young and aspiring beauty Queens.

Queen Favour Umeike will be joining delegates from over 45 country as she has been confirmed to represent Nigeria at the 2020 Miss Originale World Contest in Tunisia. She has received several awesome and prestigious awards and has continued to make significant impact in the lives of children, girls and women through her series of empowerment projects in Nigeria.

In view of her interest in talent nurturing and empowerment initiatives, Queen Umeike will be unveiling an empowerment project in partnership with Billion Obi Film’s Masterclass to nurture young talents in theater arts, drama and other artistic talents, who envisions the dream of functioning prospectively as Nollywood superstars much later in their progressive future.

The project will also be a channel through which young talents will be exposed to opportunities for self growth and development. Which also entails

“On How To Join Nollywood and Be Getting Movie Roles”.

