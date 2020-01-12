Fatukasi holds low-key 55th birthday celebration

By Olushola Victor

It is often taken for granted, but celebrating 55 years on earth is a big deal when one considers the rate at which people die daily.

Beauty therapist, Ola Fatukasi, knows she is lucky to witness her 55 birthday and she has not taken it for granted.

When family and friends stormed her Lagos residence to celebrate her birthday, she put God first. Before any celebration, she thanked and prayed to God for the gift of life.

On why she didn’t throw a society party, the Founder of Fatuf Beauty Centre said she had never fancied big parties for her birthdays. She stated: “I am happy I am 55-year-old but I don’t feel old. I pray to God for more favour and blessings. I have always spent my birthdays at home; I prefer a low-key celebration to noise. Once I put God first, other things are small.”

The staunch member of Cherubim & Seraphim Church has been a beauty therapist since 1990. She now concentrates more on teaching young married women how to treat their husbands, believing that this would reduce the high rate of divorce in Nigeria.

