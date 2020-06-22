Father’s Day: Actress Uche Elendu Blasts Trolls Calling Her Father Poor (Photos)

Uche Elendu has responded to trolls who attacked her dad after she shared a picture of him on Father’s day. In her words; ‘ the money her Daddy gave me to start a business, most of you will have to sleep with 34 men to get half of it’. Makes one wonder why her choice example to make money is sleeping with men.

Below is the message she shared before the trolls descended on her timeline.

Happy Fathers day to my Sugar rush, my no1 fan, my driving force, my britico, my first love..your simplicity, wealth of knowledge and humility has taught me a lot,May God bless you for all you do for me and my siblings. You’re the best Father in the entire universe.. You surely will reap the fruits of your Labour Dad. I love you

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

