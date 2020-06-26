Father Raped His 3 Year Old Daughter In Anambra While His Wife Was In Labour

A forty – three year old man from Ikeduru- Ogwah, Mbaitolu Local Government Area of Imo state, Mr Ikechukwu Ekenta allegedly raped his daughter, Kamsiyochukwu Ekenta who is three years and ten months old.

ABS gathered that the girl was defiled on 28th of April 2020. when her mother put to bed.

Narrating her ordeal, little Kamsimyochukwu said her daddy put his ‘komkom’ (Penis) inside her private part while she was asleep, only to be woken by a sharp pain.

Speaking at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka, the alleged rapist Mr Ikechukwu Ekenta said that he was carried away as he said he was pushed by an evil spirit to rape his child.

He said whenever the spirit came, he will start behaving abnormally and that very day, he used his finger to defile the girl as the urge came.

While explaining what she encountered on her return from hospital, the wife of the rapist, Mrs Uzoamaka Ekenta said she noticed sharp pain from her child while bathing her and on enquiry, discovered that her husband had defile her daughter.

Mrs Ekenta said she hurridly asked her husband what transpired and he admitted committing the crime and took the girl to hospital where it was noticed that he used his penis instead of his hands as he claimed.

She stated that she complained to the parents of her husband but they threatened to deal with her if she dares tell anyone, until the whistle blower came to her aid last saturday.

For the Commissioner For Women And Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue who felt so bad with the development, it was an abominable act, condemnable in all ramifications lamenting that the child is still in pains.

Lady Ndidi said that on receiving the information from the whistle blower, they rushed to the residence of the rapist at 33 area near Onitsha and apprehended him together with the help of the men of Department of State Services, noting he will face the full weight of the law.

