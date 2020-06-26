Fani-Kayode Presents N250,000 Cash To 9-year-old Hawker Singing In Viral Video

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has fulfilled his promise to support the 9-year-old hawker, Joseph Oluamachi Opara, who became an internet sensation last week after a beautiful rendition of Catholic hymns.

In keeping to his promise, FFK has presented N250,000 cash gift to Oluamachi’s family while pledging to sponsor his primary to university education.

The gifts were presented to the family at their residence in Owerri, Imo State by Rev. Okey Onyemechi, an in-law to Fani-Kayode.

Fani-Kayode shared a video of the presentation via his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote, “After much ado we finally found the handsome young boy from Owerri who sings like an angel and I have honoured my pledge. He touched my life with his songs of praise and he inspired and brought hope to millions. May God continue to be with him and use him

“I call on all other prominent personalities &public figures that made a similar pledge to him to pls honor them &I reiterate my intention to be responsible for his school fees from now until he finishes University. We must ensure that his gift & talent does not go to waste.

“Again there will be no more street hawking for him because I will also send him an allowance every month. His golden voice, which is his gift from God, and his obvious love and passion for the Lord has certainly made a way for him and his life will NEVER be the same again.

“I am so proud of this young man who is doing such a great work & who says he wants to be a priest. I am proud of his parents too who have weathered every storm, remained steadfast in their faith & trusted the Lord regardless of the challenging circumstances that they face.

“God is truly faithful and He honors and provides for His own. The case of this blessed and gifted young man and his wonderful family bears testimony to that! I am so excited and happy for them. To God alone be the glory!”

