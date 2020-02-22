Fani-Kayode: Agency to rehabilitate terrorists can only happen in a “shithole” country

A Former Minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the move by the Regime to establish an agency to rehabilitate and integrate repentant Boko Haram terrorists.

The former minister who took to his official Twitter page on Friday to protest the move by the Nigerian senate to establish an agency to rehabilitate terrorists said such a thing can only happen in a shithole country.

Reacting further, Fani-Kayode described the bill to create the agency as ‘evil’ stressing that insurgents who ‘behead clerics and bomb places of worship’ do not deserve an agency of rehabilitation.

He wrote on Twitter: “A Federal Agency for “repentant” Boko Haram members is to be established? An agency for beasts that slit open the throats of women and children, behead clerics, abduct and enslave thousands and bomb places of worship?

“This can only happen in a “shithole” country and in a zoo. It is EVIL,” he added.

An agency for beasts that slit open the throats of women &children, behead clerics, abduct &enslave thousands & bomb places of worship?This can only happen in a “shithole” country & in a zoo. It is EVIL. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 20, 2020

The proposed agency, according to the proposed legislation, would provide education for insurgents.

It would also rehabilitate, de-radicalise and integrate the repentant insurgents in the country.

The bill is titled, ‘National Agency for Education, Rehabilitation, De-radicalization and Integration of Repentant Insurgents in Nigeria’.

It was sponsored by the All Progressives Congress member representing Yobe East Senatorial District, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam.

There were recent reports that the Nigerian military has a rehabilitation centre for repentant Boko Haram terrorists in Gombe State.

