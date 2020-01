Popular Abuja based catholic priest, Reverend Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John, who is known for his exemplary and humane approach on the teachings of the gospel on various human activities and religious obligation has written a piece on his Facebook page reacting to the verdict of the Supreme Court, Mbaka’s prophecy and perceptions from both sides of the divide

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...