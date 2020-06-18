Facebook Pulls Trump Ads Over Nazi Symbol

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bill singing ceremony with his economic team in the Rose Garden at the White House June 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

Facebook on Thursday said it removed ads by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign that contained a symbol used in Nazi Germany for political prisoners.

“We don’t allow symbols that represent hateful organizations or hateful ideologies unless they are put up with context or condemnation,” Facebook head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said at a House intelligence committee hearing.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“That’s what we saw in this case with this ad, and anywhere that that symbol is used we would take the same actions.”

Facebook’s move against the ads targeted when they contended are dangerous far-left groups comes amid heated debate between social platforms and political leaders on what content may be allowed or banned.

AFP

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

