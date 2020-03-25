Fabregas Reveals The Reasons Why He Left Arsenal For Barcelona In 2011

Cesc Fabregas says he left Arsenal

for Barcelona in 2011 for a number of reasons, including his

relationship with some former team-mates, pressure on winning trophies

and the club’s lack of recruitment.

Fabregas

joined Arsenal from Barca as a 15-year-old in 2003 and went on to make

303 appearances across all competitions before returning to the Nou

Camp, where he then joined Chelsea, and now plays for Monaco in Ligue 1.

In

a wide-ranging interview with Arseblog, the 32-year-old spoke openly

about his decision to leave the Gunners nine years ago, citing a number

of different reasons, admitting that he felt Robin van Persie and Samir

Nasri were the only players “on his level” and that he had many

“sleepless nights”.

“I was the captain, I always felt so

much pressure on myself,” Fabregas said. “I had to lead this team to win

something. I gave everything. Sometimes, I used to go home after we

lost and I used to cry.

“I used to suffer, I used to spend

sleepless nights suffering. And then you lose a game, you’re in the bus

like this, destroyed, and then you hear some players laughing, thinking

about where they will be going out later.

“This

was going on for a few years. We were playing beautiful football and I

enjoyed that side of things but I was putting pressure on myself to

lead, to do everything and at one point I felt kind of lonely.

“Especially

in the last two or three years, I felt Robin and Samir were the only

players – it’s not an arrogant thing to say, it’s how I felt at that

time – were the players who were at my level mentally and technically.

“Many

things came in my head, I have to admit I was a bit empty, I was

drained mentally, physically, in my soul knowing I’m giving everything,

knowing a few signings the club could have made but didn’t happen.

“Seeing

some behaviours from certain players or something like this made me

feel I wanted to check something else. If it was not because of that, I

would not have left Arsenal at that time.”