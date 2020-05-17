Categories
Eze Ugochukwu – Ndidi | Sota | Ifeadiako

Self-acclaimed Kings David II also the “City Of David” Records label boss who is also a successful businessman, known by his stage name Eze Ugochukwu dishes out Another 3 new great tunes as promised.

This is a back to back Motivational psalms after the drop of ‘Okika and Ndelibe‘ that got lots of music lovers asking more On the Top chart.“Eze Ugochukwu” Choose to bless his fans with his recent 3 powerful Songs titled Paradise On Earth + Eternal Life & Obodo Edeluwo. Which was a Joyfully Virus dat got Market lips Vibing .

Now Eze Ugochukwu have decided to Bounce back with another 3 inspirational Vibes of Motivation to Everyone Titled Ndidi + Sota & Ifeadiako

DOWNLOAD Ndidi


DOWNLOAD Sota

DOWNLOAD Ifeadiako

