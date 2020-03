Self acclaimed kings david II also the City of David Records label boss and successful businessman, Eze-Ugochukwu releases an inspirational psalms named “OKIKA” and “NDELIBE“.

Listen to the first; ‘Ndelibe‘ below



“Okika” is a song that talks about God be the only way, truth and light. Listen and Enjoy below

