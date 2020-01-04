Eze Igbo In Zamfara Urges FG To Sustain Border Closure

The Leader of the Igbo Community in Zamfara (Eze Igbo Zamfara), Chief Egbuna Obijiaku, has called on the Federal Government to sustain its land border closure.

Obijiaku made the call in a New Year message on Saturday in Gusau.

The Eze Igbo said that the majority of Nigerians did not seem to realise the benefits of the border closure.

“I am pleading to fellow Nigerians to exercise patience and cooperate with President Muhammad Buhari to rehabilitate the country.

“This border closure will make Nigeria be strong; it will allow us to stand on our feet.

“Many of us may not understand the advantages of this border closure.

“We have started witnessing some socio-economic advantages of the government’s policy,” he said.

According to him, if the closure is sustained, Nigeria will justify its name much as the giant of Africa.

“I am, therefore, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to sustain the closure for future benefits.

“It is in the good intention of President Muhammad Buhari to move Nigeria to a higher level.

” I am also calling on all Nigerians to cooperate with Mr. President, irrespective of our differences,” he added.

The monarch also lauded the efforts of the state Gov. Bello Matawalle in promoting peace and stability.

“With the return of peace in the state in the young administration of Matawalle, socio-economic activities have been revived,” the Eze said.

He lauded the people of Zamfara for being tolerant, accommodating and receptive to the Igbo community.

“I appreciate, the state council of chiefs, led by the Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, and the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, for concerns for Igbo community,” he said.

He urged the Igbo community to continue to be law-abiding and ensure peaceful coexistence with other communities.

He also urged them to engage only in legitimate businesses.

