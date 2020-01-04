Experts proffer solutions to housing problems in Abuja, Lagos

Our Reporter

Top government officials and property consultants have proffered solutions to the persistent housing problems in Abuja and Lagos.

Speaking in Lagos, Dr Yinka Opeke, the Managing Partner of TEXA Property Group based in Houston, said that the group operating under Keller Williams Premier Realty is hosting seminars in Lagos and Abuja to discuss Houston’s real estate investment opportunities and the possibility of transferring such opportunities to Nigeria.

“At these seminars, we will be discussing sole and co-investment opportunities with potential investors considering diversifying into international markets. The co-investment package is called Home Ownership Made Easy (HOME), and it was designed for upwardly mobile, smart working individuals, seeking real estate investment opportunities in Houston, Texas.

“It enables a group of people come together to invest in Houston real estate market with as low as $25,000 each. HOME enables you to potentially own three investment properties in Houston, Texas within five years and only have to pay for the first one!”

According to her, HOME was designed specifically for the Nigerian market.

The seminars, according to her, will take place in Abuja January 10 and 11, while the Lagos version will hold on January 17 and20.

While the seminar remains free, she duly said that the pre-registration which can be done online will be mandatory for all those who will attend.

