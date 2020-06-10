EXCL: Onazi Vows To Lift Denizlispor

Super Eagles midfielder Onazi Ogenyi said he is determined to make a mark at his Turkish side, Denizlispor after seizing the opportunity of Covid-19 lockdown to regain full fitness.

In an exclusive chat with FCNaija from his base on Wednesday afternoon, the former Trabzonspor star says he is grateful to Denizlispor for the opportunity to start performing at the highest level again.

He further admitted his relief and joy at seeing Turkish Super league set to return to action after three months break due to Covid-19 pandemic, adding that his club will be firing all cylinders when the league get underway this weekend.

” I’m determined to succeed at Denizlispor by the special grace of God. I really thank the club for the opportunity to play again

“Yes, we can’t wait to start up the league and finish it. We are ready and fit for the league.

Denizlispor squares up against fourth-place side Sivasspor on Monday, but Onazi stressed that his club is leaving no stone unturned to avoid some of the pitfalls of last year.

“We have worked even harder than pre-season to finish up the league well this time around,” he said.

“Eddy” signed a year and half contract with the Turkey Super Lig club side in January with a year option for extension

The 2013 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning midfielder ruptured his Achilles tendon against Rizespor in a Turkish Super Lig game in December 2018 and was sidelined from action.

He, however, returned to the pitch during Tranzonspor’s Europa League 2-0 loss against Basel on December 12.

