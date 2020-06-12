Ex-Super Eagles Defender Lauds Delta Governor

Erstwhile Super Eagles defender Sam Sodje said Delta State premier status as the home of sports is set to take a new dimension in the coming months under Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

In an exclusive chat recently, Sodje, who is the special adviser to Delta State Sports commission stated that the governor is bent on putting it’s stadia in good condition in its quest to host more African athletic championship future in the future.

The former Northampton defender recalled that the State successfully hosted the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship, also known as Asaba 2018, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium and it is expected that state will strive to sustain this momentum and break new grounds by hosting future competitions.

He said his post as a special adviser in sport has afforded him the opportunity to serve the people and most importantly come up with new ideas aimed at discovering raw talents.

” I really want to thank Governor Okowa for giving me the opportunity to serve. We will keep working hard to ensure Delta retains its position as sport hub of the nation.”The governor’s passion for sport is second to none. Nigerians need not bother about the state of facilities in the states because Governor Okowa is determined to maintain our facilities for future competitions.

“Remember African Athletic Championship was hosted here but I can assure we will host the bigger championship in future, he said.

