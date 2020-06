Orho Obada, a former Federal Commissioner for Works in Nigeria, has died.

He passed away on Saturday night after a brief illness, it was gathered.

Obada hails from Agbarho Kingdom under Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was a retired Nigerian Army personnel

Source:- Sahara Reporters

