Ex-Man United Prodigy Shares News That Will Surely Excite Fans Ahead Restart Of Premier League

Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United beyond the summer according to former Old Trafford prodigy, Adnan Januzaj.

Pogba has continually been linked with a move away from United with the midfielder himself stating last year he was looking for a ‘new challenge’ to his career.

But Januzaj, who is close friends with Pogba going back to their days coming through United’s youth ranks, has said he expects the midfielder to prolong his stay at Old Trafford.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Januzaj told Het Nieuwsblad: ‘I think Paul is staying.

‘I am still very, very close with Paul. We have known each other since we were kids, when we both played in the United youth teams.

‘Our families are also close friends and we keep in contact. That will never change.’

Pogba has had a frustrating season and is yet to play competitive football this year following a lengthy injury spell.

The 27-year-old is in contention though to start his first match since September, when United face Tottenham next week.

Pogba has been linked with moves away from the club, with his former-side Juventus and Real Madrid both heavily been rumoured as potential destinations.

However, there is uncertainty over whether any side would actually be able to afford his transfer fee due to the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

His contract expires at the end of next season, but the club do hold the option to trigger a one-year extension to the midfielder’s current contract.

Januzaj joined Pogba in Manchester United’s youth ranks in March 2011 before the French midfielder signed for Juventus one year later.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford in 2016 in a season when Januzaj was sent on loan to Sunderland before joining Spanish side Real Sociedad.

