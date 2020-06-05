Ex-Man City Star Yaya Toure Reveals Super Eagles Has Exciting Talents & Bright Future Ahead

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has revealed that Super Eagles have exciting talents and bright future to rule Africa and shine in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 37-year-old four-time African Footballer of the Year he is ready to make his name in the subcontinent following a stint with Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai in 2019, where he helped them win the second tier title and win promotion.

Toure believed the emergence of new stars like Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen, Simon Moses will help the three-time African champions retain their place among the best countries in Africa.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“Nigeria has some interesting players coming through like Moses Simon, Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, and many more. They have always been a force in Africa and the talents coming through will make them better in the future”. He said.

Toure has won Champions League, Premier League, Emirates FA Cup, Carabao Cup, La Liga, Copa Del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Africa Cup of Nations.

SOURCE:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

