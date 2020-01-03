Ex-Lawmaker Sentenced To Prison For Misappropriation

A former Maryland state lawmaker was sentenced Friday to six months in prison followed by two months of home detention for misusing campaign funds for her personal benefit .

Tawanna Gaines , a Democrat who had served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2001 , also must pay $ 22, 565 in restitution .

Gaines , 67 , of Berwyn Heights, pleaded guilty in October to one count of wire fraud . She faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, but federal sentencing guidelines called for a range of eight to 14 months. U . S. District Judge Theodore Chuang wasn ´ t bound by those guidelines when he sentenced Gaines , who must report to prison by Feb . 24.

Gaines told the judge that she didn ’ t want other public officials to be judged by her actions , according to Daily Mail.

“ I took my oath very seriously , but I fell short , ” she said .

The judge said the prison sentence reflects a need to deter others , particularly public officials , from engaging in “ this type of corrupt behavior. ” He called her crime a “ lapse in judgment ” in an otherwise law -abiding career.

“ It may not have seemed like a big deal at the time , but it undermines our citizens’ faith in their democracy , ” Chuang said .

Assistant U . S. Attorney Thomas Windom has said Gaines spent campaign money on personal expenses including fast food , hair styling , dental work , a cover for her swimming pool and an Amazon Prime membership . The prosecutor , who recommended an eight – month prison sentence , said Gaines made more than 200 illegal withdrawals of money over three years, but it added up to a relatively modest amount .

“ There doesn ’ t appear to be a reason for it , ” he said . “ The defendant does not lead an extravagant lifestyle . ”

Gaines resigned days before she was charged in a criminal information . The Oct. 7 court filing accused Gaines of defrauding her campaign and its contributors out of more than $ 22 , 000

