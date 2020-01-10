Ex-Kogi Finance Commissioner, Molemodile, Dies After Morning Exercise

A former Commissioner for Finance in Kogi State, Chief Joseph Molemodile , is dead.

This is coming barely 48 hours after the death of the vice -chairman of Kogi West chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party , Chief Kola Ojo, who slumped and died on Tuesday while playing Tennis.

Molemodile , the pioneer legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi , died in the early hours of Thursday in his Jos , Plateau State residence.

According to a family source , the deceased observed his routine morning walk along the neighbourhood and returned home to freshen up and rest .

He died while resting after the light exercise .

A statement issued , on Friday, by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communication Strategy , Kingsley Fanwo , read , “ He brought a lot Of innovations and financial engineering to bear on the management of the state’ s finances and continued to render selfless services to the State and humanity even long after leaving Office.

“ Losing such an enigmatic character at a time the State is refocusing her finances to serve the people and creating more opportunities is hard to take and also disheartening .

“ We shall ensure his name is immortalised to drive home the sterling rewards of service and patriotism that the late Chief Molemodile stood for . ”

Source:- Punchng.

