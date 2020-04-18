Ex-Imo Speaker donates relief materials to 22 autonomous communities

Chris Njoku, Owerri

Former Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ike C. Ibe, has donated over N5million worth of relief material to indigents in 22 autonomous communities in Obowo local government areas of the state.

Making the donation on Friday at Ikenanzizi Community Primary School, Obowo under the auspices of Onugotu Obowu Foundation, Ibe said he took the step to provide food items, sanitizer and little financial assistance to help cushion the effects of the lockdown imposed by the state government to prevent the coronavirus spread.

Ibe who is the Chairman, BoT of the Foundation, said that close to N5 million was spent to provide these items to 280 families from the 22 autonomous communities in the council area.

“I am sure that the items will feed each family at least for the next one week and we are hoping that other spirited individuals will continue from where we have stopped.

“I am not entirely satisfied with the level of assistance government has given to Nigerians. Most of the money ends up in private pockets of few elite who are in control of these programmes.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

