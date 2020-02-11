Categories
channels tv News

Ex-Guatemalan Presidential Candidate Gets 15-Year Jail Term In US

Vice Principal Gets Life Imprisonment For Raping 12-Year-Old In Ekiti
File Photo

 

A former Guatemalan presidential candidate was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a New York judge on Tuesday for conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the United States.

RESOLUTION TECHNOLOGIES

Mario Amilcar Estrada Orellana pleaded guilty to soliciting funds from Mexico’s Sinaloa drug cartel in a bid to help his election run last year.

Estrada, a candidate for the National Change Union party, had promised to support the drug traffickers’ activities if elected, which was considered unlikely, prosecutors said.

The 59-year-old was arrested in Miami in April 2019.

Estrada and co-conspirator Juan Pablo Gonzalez Mayorga were also charged with trying to hire hitmen to assassinate political rivals and with conspiring to use and possess machineguns.

Trending Now!  FIFA Appoints First Female Secretary General ‘Fatma Samba’ From Senegal

Gonzalez will be sentenced on April 15.

Leave a Reply