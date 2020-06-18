Ex-AC Milan Attacker Filippo Inzaghi Claims He Is Frustrated By Ronaldo And Messi’s Record In The Champions League

Former AC Milan attacker Filippo Inzaghi has claimed that he is frustrated with the record of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the Champions League.

The former Italian striker jokingly claimed that he is not happy with the two world-class forwards for making his scoring figures in the major European competition look scarce.

“I am angry with Ronaldo and Messi,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“Because of them, it seems that Raul and I scored a few goals in European competitions.”

Ronaldo has the most goal in the competition having scored 131 times in 177 matches while the Barcelona captain has netted 117 goals in 145 Champions League games.

Inzaghi maintained the fourth position on the list of top scorer in the European competitions, with 70 goals to his name.

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

