Evih drops his highly anticipated EP “Cruise” , In his words, “CRUISE was made to bring happiness and joy to people’s heart….loved ones and family during and after lockdown.You know when you’re in a boat or ship on the ocean on cruise.The best feeling is when holding on to the rail at the edge of the ship and looking into the sea and the beauty of nature with the soothing breeze blowing your hair backwards. The way you feel is the dream I have for The EP Cruise when people listen to it. I hope they feel like that. My EP is all about CRUISE. HAPPINESS IS A CHOICE..choose it“

The “Cruise” Ep is filled with beautiful music and features OBO himself Davido on ‘Wonder Remix‘.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Listen to the Ep below, Enjoy and download via the links below

STREAM/DOWNLOAD CRUISE FULL EP

Connect With EVIH

Instagram: @Evihofficial

Twitter: @Evih_official

The post Evih – “Cruise” The EP ft. Davido | @Evih_official appeared first on tooXclusive.