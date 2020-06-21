Everton Vs Liverpool: Iwobi Primed For Merseyside Derby

Goodison Park host the 236th Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool.

The Reds have dominated this fixture for the past 10 years and will be confident heading into battle with Carlo Ancelott’s men.

The last meeting between the two sides were during the FA Cup and Liverpool beat the Tofffees with reserve team players while the main squad were away in the FIFA Club World Cup which they won.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are only two wins away from winning their first title after Manchester City hammered Arsenal 3-0.

Alex Iwobi will hope to deliver victory for Everton after he returning from injury. The Nigerian has scored just once and needs to improve his scoring.

Iwobi is the sixth best dribble in this club and it will be fascinating to see him go against Bellerin and van Dijk. Sunday is a big day for Liverpool because a win takes them to within one game of winning the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years.

