Eto’o to launch Castle Africa 5s today in Lagos

AFRICA’S legendary footballer, Samuel Eto’o Fils will launch the 2020 edition of Castle Africa 5s, the continental leg of the Trophy 5-A-Side Developmental Football tournament in Lagos today.

Eto arrived in Lagos on Wednesday, and was received by the Trophy Lager team in company of International Breweries management and members of the sports media.

The former Barcelona hotshot, who is Castle Africa 5s brand ambassador, alongside other football dignitaries will officially launch the continental tournament.

Eto will engage with the public, football lovers, key football stakeholders and the media through various brands and corporate activities.

Castle Africa 5s is the continent’s biggest amateur 5-A-side football competition involving grassroot teams from several African countries in which the world’s largest brewer, ABInBev operates. The competition, which started in 2016 in South Africa with only six countries has grown bigger in scope and had Nigeria participate for the first time in the 2019 tournament which held in Tanzania.

Performing at their best, the Nigerian 5-A-Side team, after emerging winners of the local 5-A-Side tournament, organised by Trophy Lager, a foremost brand of International Breweries Plc, went ahead to clinch the continental trophy.

This superlative performance earned Nigeria a pride of place, hence the decision to launch the 2020 edition of the continental competition in Nigeria.

