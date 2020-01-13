Estimated extortion

AS Nigeria struggles to improve the extent and quality of its public electricity supply, it is crucial that the regulatory bodies charged with superintending the process undertake their responsibilities with competence and honesty.

This is especially important given the missteps that have come to characterise the vexed issues of generating, transmitting, distributing and costing electricity. The process of unbundling the inefficient National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) in 2005 (subsequently renamed the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), and the privatisation of the power sector in 2013 have been riddled with outrageous anomalies which have done little to engender lasting confidence in the nation’s long-suffering citizenry.

The latest episode in this sorry tale was the abrupt announcement of sharp increases in electricity tariffs by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on January 4. Claiming that it was acting in accordance with provisions updating the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO), and had taken relevant macroeconomic variables and available generation capacity into account, the commission declared that the increases took immediate effect.

The Abuja Distribution Company (DisCo) was to charge N47.09 per unit, as against the subsisting N27.20; the Ikeja DisCo would now charge N36.92 instead of N26.50; the Enugu DisCo would charge N48.12 as against N25.11.

Predictably, NERC’s announcement was met with outrage by a wide cross-section of consumers who pointed out that the increases apparently did not consider the gross inconsistency with which power is supplied in most parts of the country and the blatant overuse of so-called estimated billing procedures which often resulted in “crazy bills” which bore little relationship to power actually consumed.

Confronted by widespread opposition, NERC was forced to back down, with its chairman, Professor James Momoh, explaining that the increases would only take effect from April 1, 2020, and would be preceded by a three-month consultation process with the general public.

Arbitrary announcements followed by self-contradictory afterthoughts are not the best way to regulate a power sector confronting very real challenges. The sector’s predicament is often characterised in chicken-and-egg terms: DisCos argue that consumers must pay economic rates if the sector is to be efficient; consumers demand that such payment is predicated upon efficient service.

Regardless of this ongoing debate, it is clear that the elimination of the obnoxious practice of estimated billing is crucial to solving the long-term problems of the power sector. Its very inaccuracy is an anomaly in an industry that is overwhelmingly data-driven. It does not reward prudent consumption and provides little incentive for DisCos to improve their services. It makes consumers completely vulnerable to the greed of rapacious DisCos and creates a thriving environment for corruption and rent-seeking.

If the power sector paradox is to be comprehensively resolved, all parties must act in good faith. Instead of hammering on the necessity for economic tariffs, the DisCos must first demonstrate their commitment to not exploiting their consumers by ensuring the easy availability of pre-paid meters which would accurately measure electricity use and thus eliminate estimated billing.

The increased accuracy this development would bring would enable the DisCos to curb rampant power theft, and thus ensure that the power they distribute actually goes to paying consumers. Only then can the discussion about paying economically-sustainable tariffs be conducted in an atmosphere devoid of deceit, acrimony and bad faith.

NERC is critical to bringing this desirable state of affairs about. It should be the honest broker listening dispassionately to the often-conflicting demands of power generators, transmitters, distributors and consumers. It should seek to ensure a level playing-field in which no stakeholder feels disadvantaged.

Rushing to announce steep tariff increases is not the best way to attain this end. It conveys the impression that the commission has taken sides with particular parties against the others, and thereby undermines the impartiality which is crucial to the successful discharge of its mandate. And as its hasty back-tracking has shown, such tactics are ultimately counterproductive.

NERC would do well to use its three-month consultation process to work with the Federal Government, the DisCos and the consumers on ensuring that all electricity consumption is accurately metered so that it can be fairly assessed. When this is combined with improvements in power generation, transmission and distribution, the arguments about economically-sustainable charges can then be made in the proper context.

