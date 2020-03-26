Espanyol Refuse To Rule Out Salary Cuts

Following Barcelona’s

attempts to cut the salary of their players by around 70 percent,

Espanyol have refused to rule out following a similar ERTE measure with

their own squad as the COVID-19 crisis continues to impact football

clubs economically speaking.

The

shutdown of all competitive fixtures in Spanish football has vastly

decreased the revenue of teams, and Espanyol are no exception to that.

With

television money falling, as well as ticket sales, clubs are looking

for ways to cut costs, as Radio MARCA reported on Thursday.

Espanyol have warned their players that ERTE measures aren’t impossible, but they would only impact the senior first-team squad.

Administrative

and management personnel wouldn’t be affected by the measures, however

it will only become clear in time just what course of action Espanyol

elect to take.