Erigga Reacts To Rap Battle Between Khaligraph Jones & Blaqbonez, Calls It Ridiculous

Nigerian rapper, Erigga has reacted to the ongoing rap battle between Kenyan rapper, Khaligraph Jones and Blaqbonez.

The rap battle has seen many epic reactions from both Nigerians and Kenyans but no Nigerian rapper has come out to speak on the topic. Erigga, however, has reacted to the beef as he took to his Twitter page to call out the rapper for having the guts to declare himself the best rapper in Africa.

That jonzing man come Una country collect una award come still diss una ontop say una no sabi rap Na him be the best rapper in Nigeria meaning as e go back so nobody Sabi rap inside the country again people get mind sha. A man comes to your house and takes a shit in your parlor, una go begin blame who open door for am or una go break him head ?

