Epidemic of gas explosion

Editorial

The gas explosion in Sabon Tasha in Kaduna, Kaduna State, on January 4, the first in 2020 but one of many within the last 12 months, added eight deaths to the staggering number of people killed by gas explosions in the past few months.

The most recent explosion killed the chairman of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Professor Simon Mallam, among others, and injured many. It also destroyed property worth millions of naira in the vicinity of the gas station.

The frequency of gas explosion in the last 12 months should be of major concern to governments at all levels. In 2019 alone, there were many reported cooking gas explosions in different parts of the country. Many people died in the incidents, many were injured while properties worth millions were lost.

These included the one in Ajegunle, Ifelodun Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State in November, Babs Animashaun area of Surulere, Lagos, in March, Arakale Road in Akure in August, Warri in Delta State also in August, etc.

In each of the explosions, if the problem was not about faulty cylinders, it was about leaking hoses, or use of mobile phones while gas refilling was in progress. So recurrent was the allegation of importation of fake cylinders last year that this paper in an editorial called attention of regulatory agencies to the danger posed by use of substandard products in a business that involved highly flammable materials.

Apart from substandard cylinders, improper activities by vendors also sparked gas explosions. For example, the Kaduna explosion, according to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), was caused by illegal decanting (transfer) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) into another cylinder by operators of the facility.

Although a little belated, the order of Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, to shut down gas refilling stations in residential areas of the state is in order if it is to allow governments at the state and local government levels to get their act together on proper regulation of gas dispensing business.

But government and its regulatory agencies across the federation need to get more proactive about regulating the sale of cooking gas in both urban and rural areas. It is a dangerous neglect for regulatory agencies to look away from inadequacies of gas and petrol stations. Government regulatory agencies should not wait for tragedy to happen before becoming aware of illegal location of gas stations.

It is a paradox that the same government that is campaigning for mass adoption of cooking gas to replace cooking with firewood and kerosene in order to save the environment has appeared sleepy on strict regulation of cooking gas business and use. Relatively, use of cooking gas is new to the masses and thus requires special public safety education. Such training ought to be given to consumers and vendors of cooking gas in both urban and rural areas.

It is inexcusable for government officials to claim ignorance about illegal location of gas shops. This ought not to happen; everyone in gas dispensing business, like those operating petrol stations, ought not to be able to operate without license and approval of business location.

It is, however, reassuring that El-Rufai has pledged that this anomaly would be rectified in Kaduna State and that Mr. Isa Tafida, North West Zonal Operations Controller of the DPR has vowed to sanction all unlicensed gas retail outlets and operators found culpable in Kaduna.

This promise of strict enforcement of regulations should be extended to all zones of the country. There should always be proper investigation and necessary sanctions after gas explosions. This is not only to find culprits but also to build data on sources of such accidents for future planning.

We call on all states and local governments to do the same, without waiting for another gas explosion to motivate them. We also believe that it is high time for the Federal Government to provide guidelines on zoning cities and towns into residential, business, and industrial areas, as it is done in many modern countries.

On long-term approach, the model of using underground pipes in many developed countries to carry gas from designated depots to points of consumption in homes and factories is worth emulating.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...