[EP] Mentor A – “Darkness In Light” (DiL Ep) ft. Zlatan

Mentor A Darkness in Light (DiL Ep) Zlatan

Mentor Adewale aka Mentor A finally drops his much anticipated EP titled “DIL (Darkness In Light)“.

DIL is a 7 Track EP which he future Zlatan on track 7, this is the latest Project the Lagos Based Singer would drop for his ever patient fans.

Listen and Enjoy below

STREAM/DOWNLOAD ‘DIL EP’

