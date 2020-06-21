Categories
[EP] Icewater – “Godzilla Tha EP”

Icewater Godzilla Tha EP

Icewater – “Godzilla Tha EP”

The wait is finally over. Icewater finally drops his highly anticipated “GODZILLA” EP under his new family BOSTON RECORDS. This body of work features fellow label mate Jonah Marley as well as fast rising colleagues Kaptain & Corizo, and it also has notetable production credits From top sound Engineers like Spyrit Mix, Mikaba, Shy Boi & Double Pro.

Listen and Enjoy the Full “GODZILLA EP” below:-

Download via the links below

  1. MATTER” ft. Jonah Marley || DOWNLOAD MP3
  2. MEXICAN LOVE” || DOWNLOAD MP3
  3. MR OFFICER” || DOWNLOAD MP3
  4. GINGER MI” ft. Kaptain || DOWNLOAD MP3
  5. PURPOSE” ft. Corizo || DOWNLOAD MP3
STREAM/DOWNLOAD GODZILLA FULL EP

Connect With Icewater below
Instagram: @Icewater_okunole 

