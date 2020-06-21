Icewater – “Godzilla Tha EP”

The wait is finally over. Icewater finally drops his highly anticipated “GODZILLA” EP under his new family BOSTON RECORDS. This body of work features fellow label mate Jonah Marley as well as fast rising colleagues Kaptain & Corizo, and it also has notetable production credits From top sound Engineers like Spyrit Mix, Mikaba, Shy Boi & Double Pro.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Listen and Enjoy the Full “GODZILLA EP” below:-

Download via the links below

STREAM/DOWNLOAD GODZILLA FULL EP

Connect With Icewater below

Instagram: @Icewater_okunole

The post [EP] Icewater – “Godzilla Tha EP” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

