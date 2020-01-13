Enyimba maul Paradou 4-1

ENYIMBA International FC have surged to the second position in the CAF Confederation Cup’s Group D after the People’s Elephant dazed Paradou AC of Algeria 4-1 in a Matchday 4 tie played at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba on Sunday.

The People’s Elephant who just changed their head coach, Usman Abd’Allah for caretaker manager, Fatai Osho knew only a home win would put them back into reckoning in the Africa’s second tier club competition after suffering two losses prior to the game.

Enyimba had lost the first leg 1-0 to the Algerians and they showed their intentions to take their foes to the cleaners from the beginning of the game after Victor Mbaoma narrowly missed from close range.

The home team were not to be denied the curtain raiser in the 15th minute after Stanley Dimgba connected a well laid pass and Enyimba were two goals up in the 37th minute after Mbaoma netted from a delightful pass from Cyril Olisema.

Dimgba made it 3-0 before halftime and he completed his hat trick in 81st minute for Enyimba’s fourth goal while the People’s Elephant conceded a goal scored by Abdelkahar Kadri in the dying moments of the game.

