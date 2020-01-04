Enyimba Automated Shoe Company Aba (See Photos)

Below are pictures of the Enyimba Automated Shoe Company Ltd (ENASCO) factory at Aba, Abia State. It was made possible by Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, FNES.

This factory serve as take off point for the 30 youths sent to China (all expenses paid) by the Governor, for training. This 30 youths will in turn train other Abians in the use of these machines for greater efficiency and effectiveness, as well as increased durability and productivity.

Soles of different types of military boots are already being rolled out in their quantities. The factory will manufacture different kinds of shoes end to end, starting from the sole…

The gains from this venture would be enormous. It will increase economic activities in the state and improve IGR. Think of how many direct and indirect jobs this will give to Abians, and other Abia residents. Even at the national level, it will help to grow the NAIRA through improved GDP and increased foreign exchange earnings. This is really strategic for Abia and the nation in general.

